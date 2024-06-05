(Bloomberg) -- A federal panel’s near-unanimous opposition to an MDMA-based therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder exposed deep flaws in regulators’ handling of psychedelic drugs.

Supporters had hoped a positive outcome for Lykos Therapeutics Inc.’s treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder would advance efforts to legalize psychedelics for medical use. Instead, a committee of outside experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration to review the treatment had sharp criticism about the study design approved by FDA, calling into question the agency’s credibility and whether it will be ready to green-light any psychedelic drugs in the near future.

“The committee rightly identified a number of significant concerns regarding the nature of the data that was presented,” said Caleb Alexander, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Johns Hopkins University. “The FDA is going to continue to have to grapple with assessing the safety and effectiveness of psychedelics.”

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai said the setback at Tuesday’s meeting may result in “some increased uncertainty around the approvability of psychedelics.”

While some of the concerns were unique to Lykos, others will be an issue for the whole burgeoning industry, he said. In particular, the FDA advisory panel worried that patients in Lykos’ studies could tell that they were getting MDMA therapy instead of a placebo and may have fared better as a result.

“Expectation bias is a dynamic that still applies to all psychedelic studies,” Tsai said in a research note.

Shares of companies developing psychedelic drugs for medical purposes fell on Wednesday. Mind Medicine Inc. sank as much as 20% in New York, while Atai Life Sciences NV slipped as much as 16%, Compass Pathways Plc dropped as much as 20% and Cybin Inc. dipped as much as 13%.

Incomplete data, limited information regarding adverse events and alleged clinical trial misconduct were also raised at the Lykos meeting. At one point in the discussion, a panelist asked for clarification on why Lykos’ trials didn’t include lab assessments, a routine practice to check vital signs like liver function.

“It was missed,” said Tiffany Farchione, director of the FDA’s psychiatry division. “Every program that we ever review always has labs, and I think that perhaps the primary reviewer, the person reviewing that clinical study, because it’s always there, just didn’t notice that it wasn’t.”

Patient Allegations

During a two-hour public comment session, there were allegations by patients, psychologists and independent researchers that Lykos may have suppressed or minimized negative patient experiences during the trials.

Yet bizarrely, the FDA told the panel members not to focus on those claims because the agency hadn’t fully investigated them yet. That raised the question of why the agency didn’t resolve the allegations — some of which have been around for months or longer — before holding an advisory panel that could lead to a precedent-setting approval.

Closely held Lykos benefited from several FDA programs designed to speed drugs to market. The company signed an agreement with the agency in July 2017, where the FDA agreed to the overall trial design that the panel members criticized. The next month, the MDMA drug received so-called breakthrough therapy designation, designed to expedite development of the most promising drugs. And this year FDA agreed to give the drug a faster priority review, despite the many unresolved questions.

The FDA didn’t respond to requests for comment on its role in signing off on the disputed trial design. The agency doesn’t typically discuss drugs that are under review. At the hearing, agency officials said it warned the company about potential problems with the proposed trial design in 2017 and required changes before signing off.

The Lykos saga underlines mounting questions about the FDA’s credibility when it comes to vetting new drugs. Under pressure from drugmakers and patient advocacy groups, the agency has increasingly approved novel medicines based on preliminary evidence, occasionally exposing patients to costly drugs that were later proven not to work.

In 2021, the FDA went against the recommendation of its expert advisers and approved Aduhelm, a Biogen Inc. treatment for Alzheimer’s disease whose dubious supporting evidence led insurers to refuse to cover it. The FDA’s process was “rife with irregularities,” a 2022 congressional investigation concluded. Biogen this year decided to discontinue the drug.

Lykos Response

Lykos said it was disappointed in the meeting outcome and committed to working with regulators to find a path forward. “Lykos has consistently sought and received feedback from the FDA throughout the development program,” the company said in an email Wednesday.

Alexander, from Johns Hopkins, said the agency is never going to be able to make everyone happy. He is a former FDA adviser who was on the panel that voted against Aduhelm.

“I think what’s most important is that the American public can have confidence that products that reach market are safe and effective for their intended use,” Alexander said.

Analysts say psychedelic drugs in earlier stages of testing have better designed trials thanks to recent guidance from the FDA, and companies have time to integrate the committee’s feedback to Lykos into their own plans.

“We see this as ‘glass half full’ rather than ‘half empty’” for other drug developers since they now have a better sense of where the clinical and regulatory bar will be for their products, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan said in a note.

