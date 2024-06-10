(Bloomberg) -- Media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Bain Capital are interested in buying the parent of Paramount Global, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The former Warner Music Group chairman and Boston-based private equity firm are considering offering more than $2 billion for National Amusements Inc., said the person, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. A final decision hasn’t been made and Bronfman and Bain could opt against pursuing a deal.

Representatives for Paramount, Bain and National Amusements declined to comment. A spokesperson for the venture capital firm co-founded by Bronfman also declined to comment.

The interest comes as Paramount works through negotiations to merge with Skydance Media, the independent film and TV company led by David Ellison. Ellison has offered $2.25 billion for National Amusements as part of that complicated merger plan.

A special committee of Paramount board members has recommended Ellison’s latest proposal.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Bronfman and Bain’s interest in National Amusements.



