(Bloomberg) -- Eisler Capital, the $4 billion hedge fund that’s battling an industrywide talent war, is targeting traders where it hurts in a bid to keep them from leaving: their bonuses.

The hedge fund, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Edward Eisler, introduced a rule earlier this year that requires traders to potentially repay even the cash bonuses they received for 2023 if they leave before year end, people familiar with the matter said. Departing portfolio managers will also have to pay Eisler the taxes that the hedge fund paid on the payments, the people said, asking not to be named discussing personnel information.

While clawbacks aren’t uncommon in the industry, Eisler’s move is the latest sign that multi-strategy hedge funds are turning to creative tactics as they look to attract and retain top traders. Some are dangling nine-digit compensation packages and paid sabbaticals to portfolio managers while also seeking to punish those who agree to join but later back out.

A spokesperson for Eisler said the firm follows standard industry practice on compensation and benefits.

“Whilst people are our strongest asset, we also need to ensure alignment with our investors’ interests,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Our compensation practices are designed to both attract and retain top talent, while providing for the long-term stewardship of our investors’ capital.”

The best performers inside hedge funds can draw bonuses that stretch into millions of pounds. Typically, the months between March and June are a game of musical chairs across Wall Street.

If a trader is looking to depart for a new firm, they’ll typically collect their bonus for the previous year’s work sometime around February and often immediately give notice to their employer that they’re planning to switch jobs.

This has created a recruiting crisis for the industry and become increasingly irksome to hedge funds. Some of the top managers are now creating programs that will allow them to train up young employees to become their next star traders rather than try to continuously poach those individuals from rivals.

Traders at Eisler were required to agree to the policy in order to receive their bonuses, the people said.

Departing staffers may still not lose out if they find a rival fund that’s willing to compensate them for the bonus payment on their behalf.

“Such an arrangement may not be egregious, but it is unlikely to be popular with all but the most loyal employees,” said Kate Pumfrey, a partner at the law firm A&O Shearman who specializes in the remuneration aspects of contentious employment matters. Dale Gabbert, a partner at Fieldfisher who leads the law firm’s funds practice, said Eisler’s policy is unlikely to ensure retention of people “because anyone highly desirable will get bought out of their bonus.”

Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman’s global securities unit, founded his eponymous company in 2015 and has recently been transforming it into a multistrategy hedge fund from its roots in macro trading.

In 2023, it opened offices in Jersey, Malta, and West Palm Beach and added 42 people to its more than 60 investment teams that work across fixed income, equity, macro and commodities strategies.

To be sure, the hedge fund has been trying a variety of tactics to recruit and retain top staffers in recent months.

Last year, for instance, it increased the referral reward it offers staffers who successfully refer a new portfolio manager to the fund to $200,000.

“Ensuring we are hiring the best talent available in the market continues to be a top priority for the firm,” senior executives said in an internal memo to staff in October about the move.

