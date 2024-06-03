(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market equities jumped the most this year after favorable data on the Chinese economy, with election results from India, Mexico and South Africa causing wide swings in currency markets.

MSCI Inc.’s EM stock benchmark rose 2.1% for the biggest intraday move since December, led by Asian technology companies. China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost two years in May, according to a private survey, contrasting with weak official data that dented the country’s growth outlook.

India’s stocks surged to a record, while the rupee and sovereign bonds climbed after exit polls signaled an emphatic victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

Read more: Modi to Gain From Geopolitical Scene Favoring India: TOPLive Q&A

While Mexico’s elections also produced a clear winner, the market impact was less positive. The peso slid as preliminary results showed the ruling party winning in a landslide that could empower it to increase state control of the economy and undermine checks on its power.

‘Non-Friendly Policies’

The rand swung between gains and losses as investors braced for further upheaval in South Africa after last week’s elections produced no outright winner, with the outcome of ongoing coalition talks remaining highly uncertain. The African National Congress fell short of a parliamentary majority for the first time since it took power three decades ago.

Aside from elections, attention will also turn this week to the anticipated start of the European Central Bank’s rate cuts. Currencies in the euro’s orbit in eastern Europe were among the weaker performers on Monday.

“In addition to central bank policy meetings overseas this week, the market will be looking at the fall-out of election results in Mexico and South Africa. Uncertainty exists in both,” ING strategist Chris Turner said in a note.

The risks included Mexico’s Morena party using its supermajority to “try to pursue market non-friendly policies,” Turner said.

Deutsche Bank recommended entering tactical long positions in the dollar versus the rand on the basis that the market hasn’t fully priced in the risks surrounding the South African coalition talks.

“The chances of a messy political process over the coming weeks remains high,” Deutsche Bank said in a note. “Even if the most likely outcome remains another ANC government in the end, there is every possibility this could be weak and relatively unstable, raising concerns about policy delivery.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.