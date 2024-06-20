(Bloomberg) -- Sales of electric vehicles will accelerate in Europe from 2025 as automakers introduce cheaper models to meet more stringent emissions limits, according to the Transport & Environment lobby.

Manufacturers currently prioritize combustion-engine cars and expensive EVs with higher margins, contributing to a slowdown in sales, T&E said in a report released Thursday. They’re holding back more affordable models until tougher European Union CO2 limits kick in next year.

“Carmakers are timing EV sales and models for their next EU target,” said Lucien Mathieu, cars director at the Brussels-based environmental group. “Europe’s clean car rules are the continent’s strongest driver of EV sales and more affordable vehicles.”

Automakers are feeling the strain from a cooling EV shift as incentives fall away and vehicle prices remain high, just as Chinese carmakers expand in the region. Volkswagen AG is selling so many cars still running on combustion engines that it’s on track to overshoot its emissions allowance next year, prompting Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume to ask European regulators for leniency.

The lobby expects these market dynamics to reverse in 2025, when automakers in the EU have to lower the amount of CO2 emitted across new vehicle fleets — a task that will be even tougher because of a new measuring standard more closely aligned with actual driving conditions.

Manufacturers including Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault will introduce at least ten affordable EVs priced between around €20,000 ($21,472) and €25,000 from late this year until 2027, T&E said.

The new models, including VW’s ID. 2 and an electric Twingo, will be “fueling the next growth phase,” the group said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.