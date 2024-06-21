(Bloomberg) -- Everton has given AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin a period of exclusivity to acquire a majority shareholding in the Premier League football club.

“All parties will now work together to conclude the process,” Everton said in a statement.

The club has been in play since the end of May, after owner Farhad Moshiri’s earlier exclusive talks with Miami-based investor 777 Partners collapsed, opening the door to other bidders.

Friedkin is chief executive officer of The Friedkin Group, which owns Serie A club Roma and AS Cannes in France. Any deal would be subject to further due diligence and the talks could still fall apart.

Friedkin Group is one of the world’s largest independent Toyota distributors and owns a collection of award-winning luxury resorts, according to its website. Friedkin himself pilots planes as a hobby. He bought Roma in 2020 and in 2022 they won the Europa Conference League under head coach Jose Mourinho who has since departed.

