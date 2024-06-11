(Bloomberg) -- Former NatWest Group Plc boss Alison Rose has joined private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners as a senior adviser, marking her return to the City of London a year after she stepped down from the UK bank.

She was appointed to the role in April, a spokesperson for the executive said. Rose was one of the financial district’s most senior female figures until she resigned in July over a scandal surrounding the decision by NatWest subsidiary Coutts to close an account held by the politician Nigel Farage.

She told a journalist that Farage was dropped because of his financial situation, yet emails obtained by the politician showed bank staff discussing his political views. NatWest announced in November she would forfeit millions of pounds in pay as a result, while noting that “no finding of misconduct” had been made against her.

Charterhouse has assets under management of about €5 billion ($5.4 billion), according to its website. It targets mid-market European companies across the services and health-care sectors.

Financial News sister site Private Equity News reported the appointment earlier.

