FanDuel, the sports-betting giant, is close to an agreement to put its brand on 18 regional pay-TV networks owned by Diamond Sports Group.

A multiyear deal between the companies would also involve FanDuel-related programming for the channels, according to people familiar with the terms, which are still being finalized.

FanDuel, a division of Flutter Entertainment Plc, would resell Diamond’s streaming service to fans and take an equity stake in the company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the deal hasn’t been announced publicly. Spokespeople for the companies declined to comment.

The deal represents an opportunity for the online betting company to connect with millions of fans when they’re watching their hometown teams. For Diamond, it’s potentially a key partner as the business looks to exit from bankruptcy court protection.

The channels currently operate under the Bally Sports name. An agreement between Diamond Sports and Bally’s Corp., another gambling company, expires at the end of this baseball season.

Diamond, a division of local TV station owner Sinclair Inc., declared bankruptcy last year and is working through a reorganization with creditors. Sinclair acquired the channels from Walt Disney Co. for $9.6 billion in 2019, but the business has suffered as cable-TV subscribers cancel their services.

Diamond airs games from 38 hockey, baseball and basketball teams including the Atlanta Braves and the Dallas Mavericks. The company is negotiating with the leagues over the rights, however.

FanDuel, which began as a daily fantasy sports service, is now one of the largest online gambling businesses in the US. Online betting has been growing rapidly since the US Supreme Court allowed the business to expand beyond Nevada in 2018. FanDuel also owns a cable TV channel primarily devoted to horse racing.

