(Bloomberg) -- Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage said he wants to establish a “bridgehead” in Parliament at the general election, with the aim of ultimately replacing the Conservatives as the main right-wing force in British politics.

Winning seats would give Reform UK a platform “to build a big national campaigning movement around the country over the course of the next five years for genuine change,” Farage told BBC Radio 4 on Monday, ahead of the publication of his party’s manifesto. “For democracy to function properly there needs to be a proper voice of opposition.”

Farage’s decision to stand as a candidate in the seaside town of Clacton has boosted Reform in the polls, with one YouGov survey last week showing it ahead of the Tories for the first time. Farage has seized on that data point — which is not matched by other pollsters — to declare Reform as the real “opposition to Labour.” That’s despite the fact that in Britain’s first-past-the-post voting system, Reform UK is still predicted to only win a handful of seats.

Even so, growing momentum for Reform is a significant headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, because it means the right-wing vote is likely to be split between the Tories and Farage’s party. That makes it more likely that Labour will win a large majority, as polls currently suggest.

Farage is set to publish his party’s manifesto in Wales, and Reform UK’s policies announced so far include increasing the tax-free income tax threshold to £20,000 from £12,750 and introducing a migrant tax that would force employers to pay a higher national insurance rate for each foreign worker.

The anti-immigration party is also likely to highlight how it would curb the number of people entering the UK, and has advocated leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

While the Reform UK manifesto is unlikely to ever be implemented, its ideas could still have an influence on the Conservative Party in any post-election rebuilding period — especially if the Tories lose heavily to Labour.

