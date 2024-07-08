(Bloomberg) -- French stocks dipped as a surprise victory for the left-wing alliance triggered worries that the higher likelihood of further fiscal easing means it would put pressure on the country’s already-strained finances.

The CAC 40 Index declined 0.4% at 8:05 a.m. in London. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.1%, with commodity stocks weighing on the gauge.

The leftist group, including the far-left France Unbowed, won the biggest number of seats in Sunday’s parliamentary vote, but still way short of the 289 required for an absolute majority.

Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Laurent Douillet and Kaidi Meng said the bloc’s fiscal expansion program is the most “anti-market” among the parties and could weigh on all companies with large labor exposures in France.

French banking stocks including BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA also weakened as investors focused on how political uncertainty will impact lenders as major holders of French sovereign debt. The left has also talked about raising banks’ mandatory capital buffers and transaction taxes, and floated plans for higher taxes on wealth, dividends and share buybacks.

“If you’re buying CAC 40 stocks, to some extent you’re buying France’s economic growth,” said Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at Carmignac Gestion SA in Paris. “It’s not looking bright in this current scenario notably for banks, which could suffer further if the French sovereign debt remains under pressure.”

European stocks have been volatile ever since Macron called snap elections on June 9. The CAC 40 Index has rebounded from recent lows over bets that Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally would not win an absolute majority in the second round, but it is still about 4% lower since that date.

“We have bought already some French stocks after the first election dip. I think the downside for stocks is muted,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “However, the upside might be also limited given the still ongoing uncertainty, and given that stocks have already recovered somewhat before the second election round.”

Among individual movers, Delivery Hero SE dropped after saying it may be hit with a fine exceeding €400 million ($433 million) by the European Commission over alleged anti-competitive behavior. Ubisoft Entertainment jumped after analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. double upgraded the stock to buy.

