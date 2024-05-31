(Bloomberg) -- France’s football governing body is considering setting up its own channel to broadcast games to avoid a media blackout for the upcoming season, after failing to sell television rights to the country’s top leagues.

Clubs expect the Ligue de Football Professionnel, commonly known as the LFP, will suggest creating a new channel as one of a number of options to avoid a blackout, according to people familiar with the situation. The league’s general assembly will be held on June 5.

Another option is trying to get broadcasters such as Amazon.com Inc., Vivendi SE’s Canal+, DAZN Group Ltd. and beIN Media Group back to the negotiating table to strike a conventional rights deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

A spokesman for LFP did not respond to a request for comment.

The LFP still hasn’t sold the rights to France’s top two professional leagues for the approaching season in a sign its asking price is too high for broadcasters. Television is a significant source of income for French football clubs, and not showing games on their home market would be disastrous for their finances.

The league dropped plans for an auction in October, and subsequent negotiations with potential partners also failed to result in a deal. The auction’s starting price was expected to be €800 million ($867 million) annually for two blocks of premium matches from 2024 to 2029, according to an LFP presentation.

Read More: Billionaire Blavatnik’s DAZN Plans French Football Rights Bid

Setting up a new channel from scratch before the season starts in August is an ambitious goal. If the LFP decides to, it would be the first big European football league to attempt such a strategy.

Other leagues, such as La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy have explored direct-to-consumer channels to distribute their live matches domestically, but both leagues currently sell the rights via broadcasters.

“It would be challenging to pull off,” said Francois Godard, an analyst at Enders Analysis. “You need to recruit technical and commercial expertise in a short time.”

In 2021, LFP awarded more than 300 Ligue 1 games to Amazon and 76 to Canal+ after the previous rights holder, Spain’s Mediapro, ended its contract early.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.