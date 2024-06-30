(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE’s creditors reached an agreement with the company that will see them take control of the embattled French IT services company instead of an outside investor.

Bondholders and lenders have agreed to convert €2.9 billion ($3.1 billion) of loans and bonds into equity, provide as much as €1.68 billion of new debt and to inject €233 million in new equity, either themselves or alongside a private industrial investor, according to a statement on Sunday.

By doing the deal on their own, the debt holders participating in the new debt stand to benefit more from the economics of the deal. Existing shareholders’ equity will be worth close to zero as a result of the restructuring. Creditors signing the lock-up agreement by July 12 will receive a 50 basis-point fee.

Atos asked creditors to leave the door open to an anchor investor for the equity injection, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Representatives for Atos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Once one of France’s premier tech companies, Atos had set its sights on taking market share from Accenture Plc and Capgemini SE, before accounting scandals and huge debts left it on the verge of insolvency. Even though the firm has lost about 90% of its value in the last year, it remains a key IT services provider in its home country, with strategic contracts linking it to the defense and nuclear industry, as well as the UEFA Euro tournament and the Olympic Games.

When it has enough support from creditors, Atos will ask a commercial court to open an accelerated safeguard to approve the restructuring. This court process allows the company to overrule dissenting stakeholders as long as it meets certain conditions.

The creditor group also said they would reexamine a deal to sell part of the company’s big data and security unit to the French state. The process will determine whether “the purchase price is reflecting a fair market value and is consistent with the corporate interest of the company.” If not, the company will terminate the sale, it said.

The French government offered €700 million, including debt, for the strategic parts of the unit, known as BDS, earlier in June in a non-binding bid. Those include Atos’s supercomputers, “mission-critical” systems and cybersecurity activities. In April, the government had said the assets could be worth as much as €1 billion.

Atos started negotiations with its creditors under the supervision of a court-appointed mediator in early February to restructure its €4.85 billion debt pile. The company needed not only to reduce its debt burden but also an equity injection, and two bidders with different views on how to rescue Atos emerged early on: David Layani’s Onepoint — a smaller French IT firm that is the largest shareholder of Atos — and Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI.

Layani’s “One Atos” proposal was pitched as a way to help the company avoid a breakup and remain under French ownership, and it also promised a smaller haircut for debtholders. Kretinsky’s bid, on the other hand, had targeted a more radical debt reduction and suggested selling off the company’s digital business.

While Layani’s proposal beat out Kretinsky’s bid, the French entrepreneur backed away last week following further due diligence. That left creditors having to decide whether to reopen talks with Kretinsky — who had offered to step in again — or do a deal on their own.

Here are some details of the agreement:

