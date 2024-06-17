(Bloomberg) -- French stocks clawed back some losses and bonds steadied as traders weighed assurances from far-right leader Marine Le Pen that she’d work with President Emmanuel Macron should she prevail in national elections later this month.

France’s CAC 40 benchmark bounced 0.2% higher by late morning, after tumbling last week to the lowest since January. The moves helped lift the main European stock measure, while French government bond yields steadied across the curve. In a broader sign that last week’s risk-off sentiment was easing, the Italian 10-year bond spread over Germany retreated.

Traders are seizing on Le Pen’s appeal to moderates and investors that she won’t try to push Macron out. On Monday, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said policy makers see no reason to be overly concerned about the financial turbulence in France. Concern about the nation’s political volatility spurred a flight to haven assets last week while wiping out $258 billion from the market capitalization of the country’s stocks.

“Le Pen’s recent comments do not indicate that she is in favor of France leaving the Euro area,” said Mohit Kumar chief strategist and economist for Europe at Jefferies International. “We would expect her comments to moderate more towards the center if she wins power and her party forms the next government.”

According to Liberum’s Joachim Klement and Susana Cruz, concerns about about a right-wing prime minister are overblown and markets will calm after the vote.

Last week’s losses allowed the UK to overtake France as the biggest equity market in Europe. The slump erased all of the CAC 40 benchmark’s gains for 2024 — a sharp reversal from scaling record highs a month ago. The gauge sank 6.2% last week, the worst showing since March 2022.

Big Trades in French Bank Bonds Surge on Snap Election Risks

The retreat last week also spread to broader European equities, with the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index suffering the worst week since October. The gauge trailed a rally in US stocks — posting the biggest weekly divergence with the S&P 500 Index since the banking turmoil in March last year.

Despite the rebound on Monday, the market remains fragile ahead of the first round of voting on June 30. As trading kicked off, France’s 10-year yield gap over safer German bonds grew to more than 80 basis points, the widest level since 2012 on a closing basis.

While that largely reflected a change in the underlying benchmark bond and not a fresh bout of selling, strategists warned against chasing the move.

“Investors should stay out of it at the moment,” said Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, rates strategist at Mizuho International. While “there can be some short-term small consolidation,” there’s still huge uncertainty given a lack of clarity over the National Rally’s economic policies, she added.

--With assistance from Julien Ponthus and Allegra Catelli.

