French New Car Sales Decline 2.9% in May, PFA Association Says

(Bloomberg) -- French new car registrations dropped 2.9% in May, falling short of a surge in sales seen during the same month in 2023, statistics from the PFA auto association showed.

Registrations totaled 141,298 vehicles, down from 145,536 in May 2023, PFA said in a statement on Saturday. The total for the first five months of 2024 rose 4.9% from a year ago, to 733,178.

Stellantis NV, the biggest seller in France, saw new registrations fall by 10.1% in May, according to PFA. Its closest competitor, Renault Group, posted a 4.7% decline.

Electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles accounted for 26% of new car sales in the five months of the year, in line with level reported for the whole of 2023, PFA said.

