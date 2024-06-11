French Poll Puts Le Pen in Lead on 35% in Election First Round

(Bloomberg) -- The far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen would win the first round of the French legislative election with 35%, according to a poll of voting intentions published on Tuesday.

President Emmanuel Macron’s group would get 18% if left-wing parties form an alliance, or just 16% if they stand independently, the survey by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI, Le Figaro and Sud Radio showed.

The pollster interviewed 1,089 adults online on Monday and Tuesday, with a margin of error of between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called a snap election on Sunday after his party was trounced by the far right in European Parliament elections.

The poll shows an alliance of four left-wing parties picking up 25% of the first-round vote, pushing Macron’s group into third place. If they stand separately, the Socialists do best with 13%.

