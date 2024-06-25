(Bloomberg) -- There are no German banks among the top buyers at the nation’s debt auctions for the first time on record, as their Wall Street rivals dominate Europe’s premier bond market.

Deutsche Bank AG slid from second place to eighth in the first half of 2024, while Commerzbank AG fell from sixth to tenth, according to rankings published by the German finance agency on Tuesday. It’s the first time no German banks are in the top five in data going back to 2001.

The rankings, while volatile, are indicative of US banks muscling into Europe’s bond markets — the top four consists of the European divisions of Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Co. and Bank of America Corp.. The fifth is the UK’s NatWest Group Plc while France’s Credit Agricole SA and BNP Paribas SA came sixth and seventh.

The data is weighted by the duration and interest-rate risk of the auctioned securities, and ranks the 32 members of the so-called Bund Issues Auction Group. While all dealers need to have a registered office in one of the member states of the European Union, their ultimate headquarters can be elsewhere.

