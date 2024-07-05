(Bloomberg) -- Hungary abruptly told Germany’s foreign minister that she wasn’t welcome after her boss, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, excoriated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his unannounced trip to Moscow.

Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday as part of a self-styled “peace mission” to gauge the chances for an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, triggering condemnation from Scholz and other European Union leaders who said Orban had no mandate to represent the bloc.

Orban, who visited Kyiv a day after he took over the EU’s six-month rotating presidency on July 1, said before the meeting that he had no intention of representing the 27-member bloc.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was scheduled to meet her Hungarian counterpart in Budapest on Monday for talks, but the Hungarian government canceled the session on Friday evening on short notice to the surprise of the German government, according to an official in Berlin.

In light of Orban’s freelance trip to Russia, a serious and honest discussion between the two foreign ministers would have been very important, the official added.

Scholz told reporters earlier Friday that Orban had given him no advance notice about his travel plans. “The European Council is represented by Charles Michel in terms of foreign policy — and not Hungary,” Scholz said, referring to the European Council president.

Ukraine can rely on Europe’s support and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not succeed, the chancellor added.

In a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday, Orban urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider a cease-fire. Zelenskiy has repeatedly dismissed demands for a cease-fire with Moscow, insisting that Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

Michel issued a public warning late Thursday to make clear that Orban didn’t speak for Brussels after he was unable to reach Hungarian officials or confirm the trip, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to speak about sensitive conversations.

