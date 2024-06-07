(Bloomberg) -- Germany may purchase 10 additional F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp. on top of the 35 units it ordered shortly after Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is looking how to finance the additional order requested by the air force which is likely to cost as much as €2.8 billion ($3 billion), said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are not public yet.

In 2022, Germany’s ruling coalition decided to buy 35 F-35s including missiles and spare parts for about €10 billion.

Scholz announced on Wednesday that Germany will order an additional 20 Eurofighter aircraft as his government pushes ahead with a multi-billion-euro program to strengthen the armed forces.

Separately, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday that the government ordered as many as 44 transport helicopters valued at €1.9 billion for its federal police force from Airbus Helicopters.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Germany was looking into buying more jets.

The expansion of the Bundeswehr is part of the so-called “turning point” in German defense and security policy. Scholz has also doubled down on his pledge to meet NATO’s defense-spending goal of 2% of gross domestic product over the longer term, even after a debt-financed €100 billion special fund is exhausted after 2027.

How the government can achieve that given lower tax revenue projections and a strict constitutional limit on net new borrowing remains to be seen.

Germany’s defense industry lobbies published a joint statement Wednesday in which they said the special fund is still “far from sufficient to cover the Bundeswehr’s needs.”

Additional outlays in the regular federal defense budget totaling €100 billion will be required by 2028, they estimated. Options to mobilize the cash included another special fund, relaxing the debt-brake rules or “re-prioritizing” existing funds.

