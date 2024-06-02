(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is convinced that Russia won’t limit its threats to European security to its war in Ukraine alone, and that diplomacy toward President Vladimir Putin will only be successful from “a position of strength”.

“The threat from Russia will continue,” Scholz said at the East German Economic Forum in Bad Saarow, near Berlin, on Sunday, where he was also scheduled to meet Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

The US, Germany and other allies have deployed large military units to the Baltic states in response to perceived Russian intentions, with the goal of stationing an entire brigade there permanently in future.

This is “a first” for Germany and its army, Scholz said, adding that the change in security policy was necessary to show Moscow that the NATO alliance — which has gained two new members, Finland and Sweden, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - is “prepared to defend every square inch” of its territory.

Scholz in 2022 called Russia’s war in Ukraine a “Zeitenwende,” or “historic turning point,” but has lately sent mixed messages — with European election campaign posters for his party calling for “Peace.”

Read more: Scholz Preaches Peace But Defense Chief Prepares Germans for War

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently compared the invasion of Ukraine to Adolf Hitler’s annexation of Czechoslovak territory in 1938, and said Europe should prepare for a large-scale Russian attack.

“Putin will not stop once the war against Ukraine is over,” Pistorius said in mid-April. Last week, the defense chief announced a new weapons package for Ukraine during a visit to Odesa.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.