(Bloomberg) -- Germany confirmed that Ukraine has the right to strike at targets inside Russia using weapons supplied by the government in Berlin and its western allies.

The US and Germany in particular have been cautious about allowing Kyiv to target Russia with arms they have provided because of the risk of a broader conflict.

However, attacks on the eastern city of Kharkiv launched by Kremlin forces from inside the Russian border region have prompted the US, France and Germany to adapt their strategy and give their specific blessing to Ukrainian strikes that can help it defend itself.

Ukraine “can also use the weapons supplied for this purpose in accordance with its international legal obligations, including those supplied by us,” Steffen Hebestreit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s chief spokesman, said Friday in an emailed statement clarifying the government’s position.

“Together with our closest allies and in close dialog with the Ukrainian government, we are continuously adapting our support to the development of the war,” he added.

Weapons systems supplied to Ukraine by Germany that could be used to fire across the Russian border include armored self-propelled howitzers and the MARS II multiple-rocket launcher.

“This decision by our government is the right one and includes all of the systems that we have delivered,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who visited Ukraine on Thursday, said Friday during a visit to the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

He again ruled out supplying Kyiv with the Taurus cruise missile, a bunker-busting weapon which has a range of more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).

