(Bloomberg) -- Caesar Maasry, a 19-year veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is set to join Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Lunate Capital, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Maasry is expected to start at Lunate Capital next month after completing a period of garden leave, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private details.

He’s expected to head investment research at Lunate, which counts Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ among its investors. His previous position was head of emerging-market cross-asset research at Goldman.

Maasry and Goldman declined to comment. A Lunate spokesman also declined to comment.

Lunate, which had $105 billion of assets under management as of March, is a rising player in Abu Dhabi. It focuses on investments across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, public equities and public credit.

Maasry had been with Goldman since 2005. He joined the bank as an analyst and was named managing director in 2017.

