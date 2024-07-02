(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has rehired Michael Tarulli, a senior aerospace banker who left for Evercore Inc. last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tarulli will return to Goldman Sachs as global head of aerospace and defense after moving to Evercore last year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He will start at Goldman Sachs later this year after a standard period of leave, the people said.

Tarulli, who hadn’t been a partner before he left Goldman Sachs, is returning as one, underscoring the continued appeal of holding that title at the firm.

A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A spokesperson for Evercore didn’t have an immediate comment.

At Evercore, Tarulli led the firm’s aerospace, defense and government services franchise, according to the bank’s website. He has advised on on the take-private of Maxar Technologies Inc. by Advent International, L3 Harris Technologies Inc.’s takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and the sale of Perspecta Inc., among other deals, the website shows.

Tarulli, who had been a senior managing director at Evercore, joined Goldman Sachs in 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. His return is a boon for Goldman Sachs, which has lost several senior bankers to Evercore over the years.

