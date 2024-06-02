(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said a blood cancer drug it had to pull from the market after a trial failure has shown promising results when combined with another cancer treatment.

Study data show that Blenrep, when taken with PomDex, nearly halved relapsed multiple myeloma patients’ risk of disease progression or death, marking a potential comeback for the treatment.

The data, presented Sunday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference, found that patients taking the drug combination didn’t have disease progression at 21.8 months, while those not on the treatment saw their disease advance at 12.7 months.

Blenrep is part of the GSK’s push in cancer treatments but it suffered a setback in 2022 when the US Food and Drug Administration said it should be withdrawn from the market following a clinical trial failure in later stage treatment of multiple myeloma. The European Medicines Agency also recommended that the conditional approval for the drug shouldn’t be renewed.

Armed with the new data, GSK hopes to file with regulators in the second half of the year.

