(Bloomberg) -- Hamas has delivered its response on a US-backed cease-fire proposal to Egypt and Qatar, and one person familiar with the matter said the group wanted changes before committing to a deal.

In a joint press statement, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both designated terror groups by the US and the European Union, said they delivered their response to senior officials from Qatar and Egypt, which have mediated efforts toward establishing a cease-fire in the eight-month conflict.

“The response prioritizes the interest of our Palestinian people, and the necessity of completely stopping the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US was also weighing Hamas’s response. “We are evaluating it right now,” he said.

The details weren’t immediately clear but one person familiar with the group’s stance, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad wanted some modifications. Al-Jazeera reported that Hamas was demanding Israel’s full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip — an idea that would be a non-starter for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase peace plan on May 31 that he said was backed by Israel, but the level of support from Netanyahu’s government has been clouded by uncertainty over whether it approves of all or part of the proposal.

