(Bloomberg) -- Hillhouse Investment is in talks to acquire Dulwich College International’s schools, according to people familiar with the matter, after Blackstone Inc.’s attempt to buy some of the assets in Asia fell apart.

Hillhouse has emerged as a suitor for the network of schools, including those in China, said the people. That would see it overtake Blackstone, which had been considering acquiring the international school assets only in Singapore and Seoul for about $600 million, Bloomberg News reported in April.

Discussions between Hillhouse and Education in Motion, which runs the schools, are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

A Hillhouse representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Blackstone and EiM declined to comment.

There are Dulwich schools in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Suzhou. EiM last month announced plans to open a school in Bangkok in 2026.

EiM’s founders, Fraser White and Karen Yung, opened the first Dulwich College International school in Shanghai in 2003. They signed a 100-year global partnership with the original Dulwich College in London, which itself was founded in 1619.

EiM also counts among its brands the UK-based Sherfield School, Swiss sports academy Hochalpines Institut Ftan and Green School, which has campuses in Bali, New Zealand, South Africa and one planned for Mexico.

