(Bloomberg) -- Bellway Plc says it sees reason for optimism in Britain’s housing market after an uplift in sales.

The developer’s private reservation rate averaged 152 per week between Feb. 1 and June 2, compared with 139 in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Friday. Bellway said it’s on track to deliver around 7,500 homes in the financial year, helped by an improvement in affordability and cross-party political support for increasing the supply of housing across the UK.

“We have been encouraged by ongoing healthy levels of customer interest,” Chief Executive Officer Jason Honeyman said in a statement. “Bellway remains in a strong position to return to growth in financial year 2025.”

British homebuilders had been reeling from a slump in demand after higher mortgage rates and a cost-of-living squeeze hit first-time buyers. But a steady reduction in home loan costs since last summer eased the pressure, while political pledges to stoke development has boosted confidence.

Bellway’s focus on mid-market homes has made them more accessible to a wider group of buyers during the downturn, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. The company’s larger share of apartments compared with rival builders may prove advantageous as higher mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis push buyers toward smaller homes, the research said.

Bellway said its overall average selling price is anticipated to be around £305,000, up from previous guidance of £295,000, reflecting changes in product mix. Its forward order book comprised 5,346 homes on June 2, up from 4,411 at the start of the current financial year but down from 6,172 roughly a year earlier.

“We reiterate our confidence that the group’s robust balance sheet and operational strength, combined with the depth of our land bank, will enable Bellway to successfully capitalise on future growth opportunities,” Bellway’s Honeyman said in the statement.

