(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong saw 48 commercial property transactions close in the first half of the year, the lowest for a six-month period since 2008, amid high interest rates and weak market sentiment.

Financially-stressed assets accounted for HK$16.8 billion ($2.15 billion), or 73%, of the deals, according to real estate services CBRE Group Inc.

“There will be more and more distressed or under-financial pressure sellers,” Reeves Yan, head of capital markets at CBRE Hong Kong, said during a press conference on Monday. He added that he expects a rate cut from the US Federal Reserve after September.

Local investors, including family offices, were the buyers behind 45% of the deals. Grade-A offices are expected to see a 5%-10% decline in value this year, according to CBRE, while warehouses could drop as much as 5%.

