(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank governor said a “tough” policy stance from the US Federal Reserve provides a tailwind for his work that has taken interest rates in the island nation to a western European high of 9.25%.

The small volcanic country in the middle of the north Atlantic wants to stave off currency speculation, which might emerge if policies diverged.

“The Icelandic economy has been closely correlated with the US, so we are very happy to see a tight monetary policy in the US at the same time as we have been tightening our policy,” Asgeir Jonsson said in an interview at his office overlooking Reykjavik harbor. “That will make our job easier here on this island.”

Interest rates in Iceland have been held at 9.25% for almost 10 months, as inflation is showing signs of becoming entrenched and the economy has been running hot. Fed officials have held their benchmark rate in a target range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023.

“Since we are a very small open economy, we are very much dependent on monetary policy in the two large currency areas facing us to the East and West,” Jonsson said.

“Of course we are worried if there will be diverging policy trends. One scenario would be that if, for example, the European Central Bank starts cutting rates, the US stays put and it would lead to a currency misalignment,” he said. “We might then see a rise in currency speculation in Iceland.”

The ECB is expected to reduce its key rate on Thursday by a quarter point from 4.5%.

An economic expansion of about 20% over the past three years in Iceland is now followed by some “welcome” cooling, the governor said. The latest figures, showing gross domestic product contracting 0.9% in the first quarter from the prior three months, were mostly affected by the absence of a capelin catch this fishing season, he said.

“We are not unhappy about” the cooldown, he said.

Inflation, at 6.2%, remains significantly above the central bank’s 2.5% target, while two- and five-year inflation expectations of businesses, market agents and households have eased somewhat to 4-5%, according to the central bank’s latest monetary policy bulletin, published May 8.

Iceland’s households and companies are much less indebted than their Nordic peers, hampering the transmission of monetary policy. The central bank has employed a wide toolkit of macroprudential policies — a systemic approach to banking regulation — since merging with the financial regulator in 2020 to prevent the boom in the real economy from being transmitted into the financial system.

That comes against the background of Iceland’s 2008 banking collapse, which shocked the nation to its core. Its lenders had become too big to save after their balance sheets dwarfed the economy 10-fold.

The north Atlantic nation has since recovered. Fast growth in tourism has attracted foreign workers, putting infrastructure — including the housing market — under strain and feeding price gains.

Asked whether there’s a chance rates could stay at the current levels until year-end, the governor acknowledged the potential.

“It’s possible, but we don’t really know. We will just have to see how this develops,” he said. “The economy is actually cooling down quite rapidly. Our main problem is high inflation expectations.”

“I sit here in my office over looking the sea and think about what can possibly go wrong in what seems to be a long and protracted fight against inflation,” he said, surrounded by piles of books and framed political cartoons, such as of himself attempting to rein in the inflation dog from gobbling up currency reserves. “And of course many things can go wrong in a small open economy, whose external balance is always delicate.”

