(Bloomberg) -- The race to become Iceland’s president tightened just two days before the election, with the top three candidates in close proximity in three polls published Thursday.

Katrin Jakobsdottir, a former prime minister, had a decisive lead in one poll, tied with Halla Tomasdottir in another poll and was running second in a third poll. Tomasdottir, an equality advocate with private equity background, had one lead, one tie and one second place in the polls. Halla Hrund Logadottir and Baldur Thorhallsson trailed them in third and fourth places, respectively, across the surveys.

Iceland’s presidential election, with 12 candidates, will take place on Saturday. Incumbent Gudni Th Johannesson is not running.

