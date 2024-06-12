(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil output will remain stable in the next five years despite international sanctions as state-run Rosneft PJSC starts producing at a major new Arctic project, according to the International Energy Agency.

The nation’s daily production is expected to average from 10.77 million barrels in 2025 to 10.83 million barrels in 2030, according the IEA. That’s still below the 11.09 million barrels a day pumped in 2022, when international sanctions were imposed on the industry in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The country has since adapted to the restrictions by using a massive shadow fleet of tankers to sell its oil to Asian clients.

“Russia acknowledges that substantial future development will require more capital and high-cost technology that have grown harder to secure due to sanctions,” the Paris-based agency said in its medium-term oil market report on Wednesday. “But we expect supply to hold broadly steady through 2030 as top Russian producer Rosneft taps further into its giant Vostok Oil project, which helps to offset declines at its aging oil fields.”

Rosneft has proceeded with Vostok Oil even after international traders Vitol Group and Trafigura Group Pte Ltd. sold their stakes to avoid falling foul of western sanctions. The Russian company plans to start production this year.

Vostok Oil comprises several oil and gas fields on the Taymyr peninsula. A pilot development at the Payakha, Ichemminskoye and Baikalovskoye fields is in progress and work is underway on a trunk pipeline to connect the project with the Sever Bay port, Rosneft said last month.

Vostok Oil plans to pump as much as 115 million tons of oil a year, or 2.3 million barrels a day, by 2033, according to Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin. That would equate to more than a fifth of the nation’s total oil output expected in 2024.

This year Russia’s daily oil production is expected to fall by 260,000 barrels to 10.7 million barrels a day. The nation has been pumping below its full capacity due to its agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to the IEA.

