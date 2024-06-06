(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a daily digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets.

Good morning, this is Ashutosh, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Thank goodness it’s Friday, and an end to what’s been a turbulent week is finally in sight. Today, all eyes are on the corridors of Mumbai’s Mint Street as the central bank’s rate-setting panel will announce its decision in the afternoon, followed by the governor’s media briefing — his first public appearance since the election results. Investors will be eagerly watching for any potential shift in stance on monetary policy.

No takers for RBI to surprise on rates

A rate cut by the ECB is unlikely to influence the RBI’s policy review today. Economists predict that the RBI will hold off on easing monetary policy until the Fed makes a move. Having already handed a bumper dividend to the government, and with positive forecasts for plentiful monsoon, cooling inflation and world-beating economic growth, the new government has few worries on the fiscal front, for now.

Large caps are back in vogue

India’s largest companies have fallen off investors’ radar over the past year thanks to the growing appeal of small caps. The latter have grown to become a barometer of animal spirits, often defying valuations and technical levels. But sentiment is shifting after this week’s election upset. The attention is turning to some of the bigger firms that had previously been overlooked. FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever, motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank are some of the star performers this week, and traders are betting for the streak to extend.

Who will guard the guards?

The question of whether politicians are free to express their views on the market or should there be rules governing this is becoming a trending topic as the dust settles in political corridors. Prior to the exit polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had predicted rallies in the stock market, with Modi saying it would hit record highs on the day of election results on June 4. Stocks did rally hard but on the day prior in response to the poll surveys that indicated a massive win for the ruling party. Opposition parties are now calling for a probe by the SEBI and the parliament into the polling companies and the two politicians for possible rigging.

Analysts actions

Bikaji Foods International Reinstated Buy at William O’Neil

SRF Cut to Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; PT 2,115 rupees

Tata Chemicals Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Torrent Pharma Reinstated Buy at William O’Neil

And, finally..

Small investors are proving that they are anything but ‘dumb money.’ During Tuesday’s election-linked rout, which erased nearly $400 billion in market value, retail investors emerged as the biggest buyers.

On a day when foreigners and local mutual funds sold a combined $2.3 billion worth of shares as it became clear that Narendra Modi’s party had lost its majority in the parliamentary election, retail investors logged a net turnover (stocks bought minus stocks sold) of little more than that amount in cash equities on the NSE.

With stocks recovering a good portion of Tuesday’s losses, their decision to buy the dip worked like a charm!

