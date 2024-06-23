(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains are expected to lash several areas along India’s western coast over the next five days as the monsoon advances, according to the nation’s weather office.

States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka could see heavy to very heavy rains, India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Sunday. Other coastal provinces, such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, as well as some land-locked states, are also expected to see heavy downpour and gusty winds.

India’s monsoon runs from June to September and is crucial for the country’s farm productivity as well as replenishing hydro-power reservoirs. This month’s rains started weak, which had fueled concerns about the outlook for key crops.

While irrigating the farmlands, heavy rains also cause devastating floods in various parts of the country every year. India’s home minister Amit Shah met with top officials to review preparedness for flood management, news agency ANI reported. Arunachal Pradesh, India’s north-eastern state bordering China, is already flooded, the news agency reported.

More Heat

The northern parts of the country, including states of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and capital New Delhi are likely to see a 2C rise in maximum temperature during the next three days, the IMD said in today’s statement. Heat waves are expected in some pockets of these states on Monday and Tuesday and abate thereafter, it said.

Most parts of central India will likely see a 2C-3C decline in maximum temperatures over the next day, according to the weather office.

