(Bloomberg) -- India’s foreign exchange reserves fell after touching a record high in the previous week as the central bank sold dollars to cushion the rupee’s drop.

The stockpile dropped by $2.9 billion to $652.90 billion as of June 14, from a record high of $655.8 billion in the previous week, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed Friday. That’s the first decline in three weeks.

The central bank has been using its reserves to check volatility in the currency. The rupee is among the best-performing Asian currencies so far this year even after hitting an all-time low on Thursday.

The drop in reserves came despite overseas investors boosting their holdings of Indian stocks and bonds ahead of the nation’s entry into a key global bond index.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to add Indian government debt to its emerging market gauge from June 28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees inflows of $3 billion every month for the next 10 months as India’s weight eventually increases to 10% in the index.

The monetary authority will continue to build reserves ‘opportunistically’ as they help prevent volatility in the market, RBI Governor said on Tuesday.

