(Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, said it expects to soon reach a final agreement with the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and international oil companies there to restart oil exports.

“There is a progress in these negotiations, and we hope that in the coming few days we will reach a final understanding in this regard,” Iraq’s oil minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, said Sunday in a televised interview on the state-run Iraqiya channel.

The Iraqi oil ministry, Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources and international oil companies met on Sunday in Baghdad to discuss resuming production and exports, Abdul Ghani said, adding that revenue will be deposited in an account at the Iraqi central bank.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.