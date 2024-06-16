(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli military says it has started a daily 11-hour “tactical pause” along a key route in southern Gaza to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The pause will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the road from the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah-al-Din Road and the outskirts of Khan Younis, according to a statement.

The army said the pause will be in effect until further notice and is being coordinated with the UN and international aid agencies.

Badly-needed humanitarian aid in Gaza has again faced major delays after Israel launched in May what it said were limited operations in Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians had fled during the war. Aid from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing has ground to a halt ever since as Israeli forces took control of the crossing from the Gaza side and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians headed north.

Another entry point for humanitarian aid has been via a temporary pier that the US military set up with other partners. The US said last week it would increase the pace of aid deliveries after repairs forced a brief shutdown.

Some aid deliveries fail to reach their target destination in Gaza as they’re sometimes intercepted by desperate crowds or seized by Hamas fighters.

The war began on Oct. 7 after thousands of Hamas operatives crossed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting 250 more. Israel’s counterattack has killed some 37,000 Gazans, according to Hamas officials who don’t distinguish between civilians and fighters. The US and European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Bassem Naim, a Hamas official, said the group has not been “officially informed” about the unilateral pause by Israel and blamed it for the dire humanitarian situation.

The tactical pause also comes weeks after judges at a top United Nations court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The order by the International Court of Justice has received backlash from Israel, which has repeatedly said that it seeks to destroy the last bastion of Hamas fighters in Rafah and ensure that Gaza is no longer a threat.

On Saturday night, more than 200,000 demonstrators around Israel called for a return of the hostages and early elections, one of the biggest turnouts since Oct. 7 and a sign of growing impatience with the government’s conduct of the war.

The protests took place just after the military announced the deaths of eight soldiers in Rafah, a crew of combat engineers whose armored vehicle drove over an explosive device. The single biggest toll in months, that pushed the number of fallen Israeli soldiers to more than 300.

Much of the anger at the demonstrations was aimed at the failure of the government to push through a law conscripting ultra-Orthodox men into the military at a time of growing need for soldiers. Later this week, the protest movement says it will return to a tactic it used before the war of holding rallies during the week outside the homes and offices of top officials.

--With assistance from Ethan Bronner.

