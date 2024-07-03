(Bloomberg) -- Israel is weighing a fresh proposal from Hamas on a pause in fighting in Gaza and a release of hostages, raising the possibility of a breakthrough following months of deadlocked talks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold discussions with his negotiating team Thursday ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Channel 13 reported, after his office confirmed receipt of the new offer.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said the response remains in line with the Iran-backed militant group’s longstanding demands for a cease-fire, the retreat of Israeli forces and the return of displaced civilians. However, the new proposal doesn’t insist on a full withdrawal of Israeli troops in the initial stage, Channel 13 said, citing an Israeli source it didn’t identify.

While light on detail, the reports suggest Hamas and Israel may be edging closer to an agreement that would at least pause fighting in a war that’s been running for almost nine months. US President Joe Biden released a three-part peace plan at the end of May that neither side has so far seemed willing to adopt in full, partly because Hamas has insisted on the permanent departure of Israeli troops from the start.

Israel has so far resisted that demand, saying the military won’t end its campaign until Hamas is completely eradicated. Netanyahu’s government has committed to the idea of a temporary cease-fire as a way to release hostages seized on Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters attacked the country’s south in the event that triggered the conflict.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to speak following the progress in the talks, Israel’s state-owned broadcaster Kan News reported. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The renewed push to forge a Gaza cease-fire agreement comes as Israel appears ever closer to a full-blown war with Hezbollah across its northern border in Lebanon. The two sides have been trading fire since Oct. 7, when Hezbollah started firing rockets in solidarity with Hamas, and fighting has escalated in recent weeks.

Sirens sounded repeatedly in Israel’s largely evacuated towns along the border with Lebanon and further south on Wednesday and Thursday, warning of incoming drones and missiles in response to Israel’s assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander. The group, which like Hamas is backed by Iran and designated as a terrorist organization by the US, said it had launched more than 200 missiles and a “swarm of drones” targeting a number of Israeli army positions.

US envoy Amos Hochstein has traveled to France to talk about ways to ease tension along the border, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7 and took about 250 hostage. About 120 remain in captivity, including some 40 who are believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign that has killed some 37,000 Palestinans, according to the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants. It has destroyed large swathes of the enclave and provoked a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The US, alongside mediators from Qatar and Egypt, has been working to broker a hostage deal and cease-fire proposal that both sides could accept for some months. Fighting has continued unabated since a brief pause at the end of November.

