(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated claims that the US has delayed arms shipments but said he hoped the issue will soon be resolved, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant heads to Washington for high-level talks.

Netanyahu said that while the US has given Israel support since the beginning of its war against Hamas, a “dramatic decrease,” in the supply of munitions arriving from the US started four months ago.

“We turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited. We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did so behind closed doors,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to a written statement from his office.

“We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change,” the premier said, adding that he finally decided to go public on the issue.

Netanyahu released a video statement in English last week saying that the US was delaying weapons and ammunition shipments. The White House has denied that weapons are being held back.

“In light of what I have heard over the past 24 hours, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future,” Netanyahu told the cabinet.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since Oct. 7, when the group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and Europe, invaded southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages to Gaza.

The Biden administration has become increasingly critical of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas. Some 37,000 people have been killed in the ensuing war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

As fighting continues in Gaza, Israel also faces an escalating conflict against Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, which have launched thousands of rockets and explosive drones into Israel’s north in support of Hamas.

US envoy Amos Hochstein traveled to the Middle East last week in a bid to ease tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which are threatening to spiral into a full-blown war.

Gallant, the defense chief, is scheduled to meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the operations necessary to achieve Israel’s goals in its war against Hamas, his office said in a statement.

That includes the return of hostages held in Gaza and measures required to achieve regional stability, according to the statement.

On Sunday, Israeli lawmaker Amit Halevi, a member of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said in a radio interview that delays in US arms deliveries have been going on for months.

Halevi, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, said that the shipments aren’t part of the US defense aid package, but are regular arms purchases that Israel has already paid for. The US is Israel’s largest weapons supplier.

Gallant’s office said he would “raise the unique areas of cooperation between the US and Israeli defense establishments, with an emphasis on force build-up efforts and power projection, while maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in the region” — in what might be a reference to the disputed arms shipments.

The defense chief plans to discuss developments in Gaza and Lebanon, including the transition to a “Phase C” in the war against Hamas. Gallant has said in the past that the third phase of the war would be the creation of a new security regime in Gaza.

(Updates with Netanyahu comments beginning in 2nd paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.