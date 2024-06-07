(Bloomberg) -- An Italian court upheld a government decision to restrict how a unit of ION Group uses the proceeds from bond sales, potentially barring it from raising debt to pay dividends to its parent company.

An administrative tribunal in Rome rejected an appeal filed by Cedacri SpA, a software provider for financial companies, against a July 2023 decision of the so-called golden power committee. That followed the sale of a corporate bond two months earlier.

The court said the government wanted to condemn the actions of Cedacri — taken over by ION in a leveraged buyout in 2021 — for “rapidly increasing debt in a short period of time with the only aim of distributing large dividends to its shareholders,” according to the ruling published late last month.

ION can still transfer dividends without issuing debt and could make an additional appeal to overthrow the ruling.

It said the committee’s decisions came after the bond sale in May 2023 and “don’t have an impact” on the use of proceeds for those notes. “As of today, the ruling doesn’t have an impact on ION, nor on Cedacri,” a spokesperson said.

The decision, however, may complicate how the group deals with its finances in the future, as it may be applied to other Italian units which raised debt to distribute to their holding companies in recent years.

The Rome court “has made it even harder for companies under golden power scrutiny, and already highly indebted, to distribute dividends,” Mila Filomena Crispino, a lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, wrote in a newsletter this week.

ION was founded and owned by Italian tycoon Andrea Pignataro. Its businesses include financial services firms like Dealogic, Fidessa Trading and Acuris, the owner of financial news platform Mergermarket. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

Holding Companies

ION relies on cash generated and debt issued by its operating companies to pay interest on about $3 billion of private loans raised by some of the group’s holding companies and mostly provided by HPS Investment Partners. ION Group divisions also have more than $12 billion of publicly traded bonds and loans.

After selling €275 million of bonds in May 2023 — with proceeds mostly transferred to its parent company — Cedacri has about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) of debt at operating company level and additional €480 million of loans sitting at its holding unit DBG Finance, the spokesperson said.

Cedacri reported a 211% increase in Ebitda to €190 million in the three years to end of 2023, and expects earnings to grow to €210 million this year, according to the spokesperson.

ION’s Italian units Cerved and Cedacri fall under the golden power regime, which allows Italy to halt deals and impose restrictions if companies are deemed of national and strategic interest. Earlier this year, the committee set conditions as part of its approval of ION’s acquisition of Prelios, a Milan-based asset manager.

Three other divisions — ION Markets, ION Corporates and ION Analytics — are based outside Italy and therefore aren’t subject to golden power rules.

--With assistance from Jerrold Colten and Chiara Albanese.

(Updates with company comment on Cedacri debt figures in tenth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.