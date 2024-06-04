(Bloomberg) -- Italy is working with Group of Seven allies on proposals to support clean energy and food security in Africa that could be announced as soon as next week.

The plan includes the development of new financial instruments to help bolster growth on the continent and is part of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s broader strategy for the region, people familiar with the matter said.

Meloni wants Italy to be a key clean-energy link between the European Union and Africa as the EU seeks alternatives to Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine. The initiative, dubbed the Mattei plan, has become a key tenet of her foreign policy, and the government estimates it could cost about €5.5 billion ($6 billion).

Rome is looking to create financial instruments with the African Development Bank, as well as the EU and the G-7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which funds projects in developing nations. The initiatives could also include structural investments, technical assistance and insurance.

The efforts are meant to add substance to the Mattei plan, which aims to foster growth in Africa while reducing migrant arrivals by sea on Italy’s shores, a hot-button political issue. It has been gaining increasing international support, with the head of the EU’s structural-reform unit, Mario Nava, saying last month that it has “great probabilities of success” and merits a technical study.

The latest proposals include an “Energy for Growth in Africa Initiative” that will focus on investments in clean power generation and the development of infrastructure across the continent, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the talks are private.

The idea is to lower the risk of investing in energy in Africa, where the conditions are much less attractive than in Saudi Arabia, for example, one of the people said. Germany supports the initiative, two of the people said, because it fits into the EU’s wider strategy of offering better business deals to the market than rivals with active interests in Africa such as China.

A second “Food Systems Initiative” aims to provide technical support to African nations to help them integrate food provision in their climate plans, as well as promote specific agricultural projects in sectors such as coffee, the people said.

The proposals are expected to be announced at a three-day G-7 leaders’ summit that starts on June 13, the people said. Topics for the gathering are still in flux and under negotiation, but the initiative is high on the agenda, one of the people added. It’s unclear at this stage whether the initiatives will come with new money or will instead seek to mobilize funds and provide insurance-type guarantees or redirect existing funding, another person said. Specific details may have to be fleshed out after the leaders’ summit, the person said.

Italy has already been involved in projects in northern Africa that it hopes can make it a European gateway for clean energy and help raise its international clout. Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Rome had thrown its weight behind a plan worth as much as €5 billion to make solar and wind energy in Tunisia and Algeria, which would then be transported to Italy through sub-sea cables and sent on to the rest of Europe.

Africa has some of the world’s best conditions for solar- and wind-power generation but still largely depends on fossil fuels, mostly because green-electricity infrastructure needs massive upfront capital expenditure that is hard to come by. Additionally, grids in many African countries aren’t set up for the unsteady flow of wind and solar energy, and few governments have the financial firepower needed to tackle such investments.

Officials see the easing of borrowing conditions as a first key step toward facilitating infrastructure improvement.

--With assistance from Petra Sorge.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.