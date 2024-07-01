(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s League party leader Matteo Salvini is among the far-right politicians offering support to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s new nationalist alliance, a nascent hard-right group in the European parliament.

“Uniting those that prioritize work, family, the future of young people seems like the right path ahead,” Salvini said on Italian public radio Monday, suggesting he is ready to exit Marine Le Pen’s Identity and Democracy group in the European Union Parliament.

Salvini’s support to the group presented by Orban on Sunday was shared by other European leaders, including Andre Ventura of Portuguese far-right party Chega and Spanish Vox.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Alternative for Germany co-leader Alice Weidel said “this opens up new opportunities for the AfD to cooperate with other parties, as the party landscape of the ECR and ID as a whole is on the move.”

Salvini, a junior member in premier Giorgia Meloni’s government, has often vocally supported far-right populist ideas shared both by the French leader and the Hungarian PM. A top official in his party said any final decision about joining would be made after the second round of the French elections on Sunday which saw big gains from the rightist National Rally.

Salvini’s comments come in the wake of a recent Meloni demonstration of ire with Brussels, as she voted against two EU appointments and abstained on a measure for a new term for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The new grouping, which features Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party along with nationalists in Austria and the Czech Republic, caps a tumultuous period for Europe’s hard right and could end Orban’s isolation in the EU after he pulled out of the center-right European People’s Party alliance in 2021.

While Von der Leyen still managed to clinch a nomination despite Meloni’s abstention, it’s far from certain she’ll have enough support in the European Parliament to have her appointment ratified — and a growing coalition of hard-right parties could make it even more difficult to clinch the votes needed.

With assistance from Joao Lima, Andras Gergely and Marton Eder.

