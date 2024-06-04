(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s taxes are too high and it needs to cut them if the nation wants to remake itself as an international financial center rivaling Singapore and elsewhere, according to Monex Group Inc.’s executive chairman.

”For Tokyo to become a hub of asset management business, I do strongly believe that we do need to change tax treatment for individual people,” Oki Matsumoto, who founded the online financial services firm, said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday. “As long as we change that, I think we can be way much better off than Hong Kong or Singapore.”

Japan’s high levies have been among major reasons for skepticism toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ambition to attract foreign asset managers to the country. His administration recently designated Tokyo and three other cities as special zones that will provide financial support, including subsidies and reduced local taxes, as part of a broader goal to build a stronger asset management industry.

“We do need to be able to get the high-paid, strong boss to reside in Tokyo” for Kishida’s plan to succeed, said Matsumoto, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner.

The country’s income taxes that can go as high as 55% have been “decisive” in its struggle to lure financial talent from Singapore and Hong Kong, where the rate is less than half that level, said Hideyasu Ban, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. Language barriers in Japan are also a disadvantage because some fund managers prefer to raise children in an English-speaking environment, he said.

--With assistance from Nao Sano.

