(Bloomberg) -- The yen slumped to its weakest level on record against Europe’s common currency, a move that highlights the Japanese currency’s stubborn depreciation.

The yen fell as much as 0.3% to 171.60 against the euro on Wednesday, touching the weakest level since the common currency was created in January 1999. It’s the latest show of the yen’s weakness, which has stoked concern about further potential intervention by Japanese authorities seeking to bolster their exchange rate.

The yen also declined against the dollar to the weakest level since 1986 on Wednesday.

Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice minister of finance and currency chief, said Wednesday that officials are watching the foreign-exchange markets with a high level of urgency and would take appropriate steps as needed. He described the currency’s latest moves as “rapid” and “one sided,” but refrained from commenting if currency moves are excessive.

Japan spent a record ¥9.8 trillion ($62.2 billion) between April 26 and May 29 to prop up the yen after it fell to a 34-year low against the dollar, surpassing the total amount it used in 2022 to defend the currency. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that interventions “had a certain effect.”

The yen, however, has resumed its decline against major peers in recent weeks as the fundamental reason for the weakness — the Bank of Japan’s loose monetary policy — remains.

