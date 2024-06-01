(Bloomberg) -- Japan and South Korea will resume high-level military talks after reaching an agreement on measures to prevent a recurrence of a maritime spat, defense ministers from the two countries said late on Saturday.

The deal is expected to help strengthen the defense ties between the two neighbors, and ends a five-year stand-off following a dispute on an incident between a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft and a South Korean warship in December 2018.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his South Korean counterpart Shin Wonsik, in a joint statement, said they agreed that defense cooperation between the two countries is important in the face of regional security issues and threats from North Korea.

Both countries will increase exchanges in various areas to advance the defense cooperation between the US and its two allies, and will resume annual vice ministerial defense talks as well as working-level defense dialog, according to the statement.

Shin told reporters after the meeting that the two countries have restored trust, while Kihara said that exchanges between them will become active now that the long-standing issue surrounding the maritime incident is cleared, according to a Nikkei report.

