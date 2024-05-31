(Bloomberg) -- As his hedge fund empire teetered on insolvency, George Weiss allegedly agreed to personally backstop debt to keep lender Jefferies Financial Group at bay. Now, Jefferies claims Weiss and his bankrupt companies owe more than $100 million.

Jefferies said in a Thursday court filing a personal guarantee from the hedge fund pioneer prevents his Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers from using its recent bankruptcy to reverse a Feb. 12 forbearance agreement. The investment bank also published a copy of the agreement, which has become central to a dispute between the firms.

Chapter 11 gives troubled companies the power, under certain circumstances, to reverse unfavorable deals they’ve entered into before bankruptcy. Jefferies said in its court filing that some provisions in the forbearance agreement, including the alleged George Weiss guarantee, “are immune” from such power.

Howard Kaplan, a lawyer for George Weiss, said in a written statement Friday that the validity of the forbearance agreement is being challenged in bankruptcy court and that his client never agreed to guarantee payment of Jefferies’ notes.

“We are confident that Jefferies’ case against George Weiss will ultimately be resolved in his favor,” Kaplan said.

A representative for Jefferies declined to comment.

Weiss Multi-Strategy filed bankruptcy on April 29, two months after the hedge fund announced it was shuttering and returning capital. The bankrupt firm sued in April to recover $20 million from Jefferies, alleging the money either wrongly went to Jefferies over other creditors or was obtained under the threat of litigation. Jefferies alleges Weiss and his companies owe at least $50 million in unpaid notes and about $50 million in revenue sharing fees to its Leucadia Asset Management Holdings LLC, according to the suit it filed against George Weiss earlier this month.

Weiss has alleged the firm and its founder were compelled under the threat of litigation to sign the forbearance pact and did so around 4 a.m. The hedge fund has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to throw out the agreement, claiming the deal gave Jefferies an unfair edge over other creditors.

Jefferies has denied the allegations and sued George Weiss after his companies sought court protection. Weiss failed to pay more than $100 million in debt owed by companies he owns and controls “and which he personally guaranteed,” Jefferies said in its May 6 lawsuit.

The firm told a bankruptcy judge earlier this week that Weiss should claw back about $30 million it paid employees just before filing bankruptcy.

George Weiss founded his eponymous firm in 1978. As of December it managed $2.3 billion.

The case is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC, 24-10743, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

