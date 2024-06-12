(Bloomberg) -- On an unpredictable day for US monetary policy, stock traders are concerned about one thing: missing out on the next leg of a potential rally.

US inflation data lands just hours ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, creating an unusually high chance of potential market disruption. But on JPMorgan Chase & Co’s trading desk, there’s “no panic” and very little risk being applied, according to a note circulated on Tuesday.

“Clients are worried about missing upside, not downside,” Matt Reiner, an equity sales trader at the bank said in the note. “My clients are trimming safety and adding to momentum longs.”

Investors are wary of being left behind in a market that keeps pushing US stocks to new record highs. A scenario of an in-line or slightly higher inflation print combined with a neutral or dovish press conference from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would be bullish for stocks, JPMorgan’s US market intelligence trading desk wrote in the same note.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock benchmarks in the US both closed at a record high on Tuesday, spurred by a surge in Apple Inc. shares after the California-based company made several announcements about artificial intelligence features. The S&P 500 has risen nearly 13% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 surged 14%. Meanwhile, short-term volatility has fallen to low levels.

Tech stocks have continued to lead the rally in the US, with the sector now having a 32% weight in the S&P 500, closing in on the 35% record weight set during the dotcom era. The rally has been extremely concentrated this year with just four stocks, Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. accounting for over 56% of the returns.

Strategists at Bank of America Corp. also noted that clients were piling into US stocks again, especially tech. Private and hedge fund clients led net buying, while buyback executions were near a record, analysts led by Jill Carey Hall said in a note published Tuesday.

