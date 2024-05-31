(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in talks to arrange a three-year loan of about HK$8.95 billion ($1.1 billion) for two distressed Chinese builders, according to people familiar with the matter, as the companies work to clear a restructuring hurdle.

Unicorn Bay Ltd., a joint venture formed by defaulted developers Logan Group Co. and KWG Group Holdings Ltd., is seeking the loan facility, which will be backed by a luxury home project in Hong Kong known as The Corniche, the people said. The new loan facility could have an annual interest rate from 10% to 15%, the people added.

The loan, if successful, may help clear a major obstacle to Logan’s $8 billion offshore debt restructuring. The joint venture plans to use the new loan to repay a HK$10.2 billion loan that has around HK$8.48 billion in principal and accrued interest outstanding, one of the people added. The existing loan, which will mature in August, is backed by The Corniche. The loan details are still under discussion and subject to changes, the people added.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Logan and KWG didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

While this loan isn’t included in Logan’s restructuring, The Corniche has been at the center of Logan’s restructuring because of its potential to generate cash to make the debt plan viable. Its importance highlights the scarcity of valuable offshore assets for Chinese developers. About 76% of Logan’s land reserves are in the Greater Bay Area around Guangdong province and Hong Kong as well as the Yangtze River Delta region, according to its latest annual report.

If Logan and KWG fail to pay the existing loan at maturity or can’t refinance, lenders could seize the project and the developers would lose control of the funds they intended to use to pay other creditors, jeopardizing the restructuring plan.

Separately, alternative investment manager Ares Management Corp. sent a proposal to some banks to buy out a majority stake from them in the original loan backing The Corniche, Bloomberg News reported in April. Ares told Bloomberg earlier this week that it is open to working with borrowers to restructure the loan.

Logan defaulted on dollar bonds in August of 2022. The Shenzhen-based developer’s dollar bonds have been falling in contrast to gains in some other property securities after recent policy-support measures. Its 4.7% notes due in 2026 dropped under 9 cents on the dollar this week from above 10 cents in early April.

