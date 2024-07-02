(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. named Nazim Ali head of the technology vertical for Asia for its private bank as it expands engagement with technology entrepreneurs in the region.

Ali is based in Singapore and will report to Tomas Pierucci, head of international tech disruptors and Harshika Patel, chief executive officer of the Asia private bank, according to an internal memo. A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The tech vertical was started a few years ago to engage with tech entrepreneurs and connect tech leaders to the firm’s network and capital, the memo said. In his new role, Ali will partner with advisers to attract and develop new business in the tech sector.

Ali was most recently global co-head of e-commerce and technology, media and telecommunications sales and solutions for JPMorgan payments. Prior to joining the firm in 2022, he held leadership roles at fintech companies including Airwallex.

