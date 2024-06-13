(Bloomberg) -- A UK judge paved the way for a fresh valuation of a Greek payments firm at the heart of a dispute between JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its joint venture partner over how much the fintech is worth.

The London court on Thursday published a ruling clearing up a potentially messy case between JPMorgan and Haris Karonis. The pair traded lawsuits after a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) difference in valuation of Viva Wallet. Karonis’ Werealize.com Ltd. owns around 51% of Viva Wallet while the Wall St. bank owns the remaining share.

The judge’s decision laid out how Viva should be valued, which could lead to its ultimate sale. The 2022 deal gave the lender a right to buyout Karonis, according to court filings.

The judgment means that an earlier valuation offered by JPMorgan “is invalid because it was manifestly wrong, with the effect that the company was undervalued,” Karonis, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Viva Wallet, said.

At a sped up trial earlier this year, lawyers for JPMorgan said that Werealize.com “manufactured a dispute” about the valuation and adopted a strategy to pressurize the bank into renegotiating the deal.

“The court has now provided a critical step to move forward with fair and transparent valuations” JPMorgan said in a statement. The judge confirmed that Viva is subject to US legal restrictions and rejected the suggestion that the lender tried to depress Viva’s value.

Werealize.com alleged at trial that JPMorgan blocked the payment firm’s entry into new markets, including the US, thwarting Viva’s growth and reducing the valuation.

“The court has agreed with WRL that Viva should be valued according to its full market potential, which includes its lucrative US expansion plans,” Werealize.com’s spokesperson said in a statement.

