(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury appears to have scope to boost the supply of short-term bills as a share of its total debt load based on the potential for increased demand from several key investor segments, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Money-market funds — already the largest buyers of bills — face new regulatory requirements that are likely to make them even bigger buyers. Federal Reserve officials have said the central bank’s holdings should shift toward bills. Stablecoin issuers and Berkshire Hathaway Inc., whose bill holdings represent small shares of the market, may also require larger amounts.

Expectations that the US deficit will remain large in the coming years raise the question of how to meet the increased borrowing need via sales of bills on the one hand, and longer-maturity notes and bonds on the other.

Bills, which mature in a year or less, comprised 21.8% of marketable Treasury debt as of April 30, exceeding for a seventh straight month the 15% to 20% threshold recommended by the investors, dealers and other market participants who make up the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee. The minutes of the group’s May meeting revealed an inclination to revisit the recommendation based on the strength of demand in the years since the original guidance.

“Until the need for more borrowing capacity emerges in mid- to late-2025, that share is unlikely to rise significantly higher than 22%, as it stands,” JPMorgan strategists led by Teresa Ho wrote in a note to clients on Friday. “That said, the good news is that when that time comes, there are structural buyers ready to digest that supply.”

Government and prime money-market funds accounted for $2.1 trillion, or 35%, of the bill investor base as of March, up 19 percentage points from a year earlier, according to JPMorgan. Implementation this year of 2023 reforms creates scope for growth, along with expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts.

Fed holdings of Treasury bills in its asset portfolio, accounting for 3% of the market as of March, could increase by about $180 billion if the central bank were to begin reinvesting all of its maturing holdings of mortgage-backed securities in bills. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Christopher Waller have expressed support for the central bank holding a larger percentage of bills.

Stablecoin issuers such as Tether Holdings Ltd. and Circle Internet Financial Ltd. own only 1% of the T-bill market, but that’s “poised to grow meaningfully” if legislation is enacted, the JPMorgan strategists wrote. Stablecoins need to be backed at least one-to-one by high-quality liquid assets such as Treasuries, and legislation that appears to have bipartisan support could fuel bill demand from existing issuers and new entrants.

Berkshire Hathaway’s cache of Treasury bills ballooned to $158 billion, about 3% of the market, in March. Chairman Warren Buffett at last month’s annual meeting said a lack of investment opportunities and attractive cash yields were the drivers. JPMorgan said those dynamics could increase the company’s cash pile to $200 billion by the end of the second quarter.

“Markets will have no issues digesting the additional T-bill supply, with demand remaining robust,” Ho wrote. “Perhaps, more importantly, when we look at the buyer base of the T-bill market, we see demand from several key buyers remaining substantial, if not expanding in the near term.”

