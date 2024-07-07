(Bloomberg) -- Juan-Miguel Villar Mir, a Spanish builder who was an official in the Franco dictatorship and the first economy minister under King Juan Carlos, has died. He was 92.

He died Saturday for unspecified reasons, according to a statement from OHLA, the company he founded and led for years.

His education at the elite Colegio del Pilar in Madrid, proximity to the monarchy and business dealings with governments over more than six decades made Villar Mir a paradigm of the economic model that emerged after Spain’s transition to democracy.

Thriving in a period when the lines between business and politics were occasionally blurred, he amassed a net worth of as much as $3.3 billion as of August 2018, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, before it was largely wiped out as his conglomerate struggled with debt.

Villar Mir, whose father was a high ranking military commander under Franco, studied both law and engineering and joined the Spanish civil service in the 1950s, where he rose swiftly to become director of the jobs departments. Around that time he was also approached by an acquaintance to offer classes on economics to the then prince Juan Carlos, cementing a strong relationship with the future monarch that would last till Villar Mir’s death.

Fiscal Policies

His network of contacts led to an offer a few years later to join corporate life, running power and chemicals company Hidronitro first and then a steelmaker, Altos Hornos de Vizcaya. He led successful financial turnarounds in both companies.

He returned to public service in December 1975, when Prime Minister Carlos Arias Navarro named him vice-president for economic affairs in the first government under King Juan Carlos.

At the time, Villar Mir said the economic situation was “most certainly bad.” He devalued the peseta by 11%, pledged to tame inflation by capping salary increases, promised to slash the deficit and aimed and failed to revamp the tax system. He lasted 11 months on the job.

After his ejection from government he took a post as university professor. While working in academia, Villar Mir also developed an agricultural business. In 1983, Banco Santander Chairman Emilio Botin made him head of the power company Electra de Viesgo, which was owned by the lender.

Villar Mir, who was born on Sept. 30, 1931, was an avid golf player, a sport he picked up in his 20s. He was also a passionate pianist and sailor and a devout Catholic who built a chapel in one of his corporate headquarters. He owned several pianos, even on his boats and, when he crossed the Atlantic on his yacht in the 70s, he played the instrument in the middle of the ocean.

Acquired Companies

Villar Mir’s rise to become one of Spain’s most successful businessmen accelerated after he founded Grupo Villar Mir SA in 1987. The company operated in industries from energy and fertilizers to real estate and, for many years, controlled the Madrid-listed constructor Obrascon Huarte Lain SA. In 2015, it became the world’s largest silicon maker.

The holding became famed for acquiring companies or assets that Villar Mir had previously run as well as a string of companies that were near bankruptcy. In a 2011 interview with El Pais, he said his philosophy for business was “to grow fast and to keep on buying.”

One of his few public failures came in football. An avid fan of Real Madrid and a member since 1944, he made bids to become club president in 1995 and 2006 and was defeated both times.

In 2011 King Juan Carlos made Villar Mir a marquis, for his “distinguished and extensive service to Spain and the Crown.”

His final years were plagued by corporate and judicial problems. From 2015, OHL started facing financial problems following a number of strategic missteps, which lead to him relinquishing the chairmanship of the company in 2016 and then his family losing control. He also had to sell other companies.

Villar Mir is survived by sons Juan, and Alvaro, and a daughter, Silvia.

